Ozan Kabak discloses Jurgen Klopp’s request as well as Virgil Van Dijk’s message following his loan to Liverpool.

During his brief stay at Liverpool, Ozan Kabak said that he enjoyed working with Jurgen Klopp and learning from Virgil van Dijk.

As Klopp looked for defensive reinforcements during the winter transfer window, the Turkish defender joined the Reds on loan on deadline day.

Due to injuries to Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk, the 21-year-old was given a chance to play from February to April, before suffering an injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

With key players returning from long layoffs and Ibrahima Konate joining the ranks, Liverpool chose not to retain Kabak’s services ahead of the current season.

This allowed newly-promoted Norwich City to sign the Schalke centre-back on a season-long loan with the possibility of a permanent move.

Now that he’s back in the Premier League, the kid has expressed his desire to work with Klopp again in the future.

“It was a pleasure working with him, and I am very happy to call him a friend,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s one of a kind; he’s a fantastic man-manager.” “Perhaps our paths will meet again in the future.” During his time at Anfield, Kabak was denied the chance to play alongside Van Dijk, who was sidelined due to an ACL injury.

Despite this setback, the massive Liverpool defender continued to offer advise to a player who looked up to him as a ‘role model.’

“Virgil van Dijk is one of my favorite players. “I used to train with him on the pitch,” Kabak explained.

“I like him, his styles, and his abilities; he serves as a role model for me as a player.”

“Three years ago, he was friends with one of my old Galatasaray teammates, and he sent me a signed shirt.”

“He wasn’t playing last year, but he was always in the dressing room, and we talked about playing.” He taught me a lot about how to play.”