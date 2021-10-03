Over twenty years ago, panic buying was common in Merseyside petrol stations.

People have been queuing at filling stations around the UK in recent days due to fears of petrol supply shortages – yet this is far from the first time this has happened.

The store closures and lines are the latest in a string of supply problems caused, in part, by a shortage of HGV drivers.

Both the pandemic and Brexit have contributed to the industry’s perfect storm of a crisis, with the DVLA’s backlog of driving tests limiting the number of new drivers available to help alleviate the problem.

Despite the fact that the initial issue was a scarcity of HGV drivers rather than a shortage of fuel, widespread concern caused a number of petrol stations on Merseyside to run out of fuel over the weekend, with photographs displaying yellow ‘Sorry out of use’ signs over both petrol and diesel pumps.

Many will recall, though, that panic gasoline purchases made headlines around the same time 21 years ago, when Britain was on the verge of grinding to a standstill for very different reasons.

Protests erupted across the country in September 2000, as the price of crude oil soared to £23 per barrel. At the time, activists predicted that gasoline would soon be priced at £4 per gallon.

Later, when the Labour administration of the period refused to decrease fuel duties, there was outrage.

This resulted in protests from September 8 to 14 of that year, in which lorry drivers and farmers took action against rising fuel prices on their own.

Refineries were blocked, and panic buying, as well as commuting workers and shop shelves, exacerbated the problem.

Nearly two million litres of Shell petrol were halted from leaving the Stanlow Refinery in Ellesmere Port by 150 farmers and hauliers.

The rallies ended after eight days, with demonstrators believing their message had been heard, according to Cheshire Live.

Here’s a look back at some of the tales that highlight how the September 2000 fuel crisis touched Merseyside.

The Liverpool Daily Post reported on September 9, 2000, how garages around the.