Over the years, Liverpool has had some of the sickest and scariest Halloween houses.

While we’re all used to grandiose Christmas light displays, elaborate Halloween decorations are becoming more frequent outside of family homes.

While lavish Halloween displays have been the norm in the United States for many years, the custom has only recently caught on in the United Kingdom.

In the United Kingdom, Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain, which are thought to have pagan roots, have traditionally impacted Halloween.

For barely £2, a Liverpool property was transformed into a ‘house of horrors.’

However, in recent years, metropolitan families have excelled themselves in terms of turning their homes into truly terrifying sights.

With the epidemic putting an end to trick-or-treating in 2020, some families have pushed the envelope this year, allowing their unsettling imaginations to run wild.

One of the exhibitions has gone beyond window decorating to include full-fledged light shows and mind-blowing animatronics.

So, if you’re courageous enough, here’s a list of some of the most scary and creepy horror homes that The Washington Newsday has covered in recent years.

Speke’s Damned ‘Wood’ Road

This year, a property was converted into a ‘house of horrors’ for just £2 in order to raise funds for a much-loved grandfather.

James Boyle, 34, and his wife, Sarah, relocated to the neighborhood about six months ago with their six children.

People started stopping by the property on Damwood Road to say they were looking forward to the joiner’s eerie display as he was making Halloween props for an Alzheimer’s charity.

‘I’m a father of six,’ he added “I initially answered ‘no’ when people said they couldn’t wait to see what the garden looked like at Christmas, but then I started collecting wood.

“I’ll just be driving along and see a skip, so I’ll get out of the car and go in. I’m crazy about upcycling, so I’ll take everything I can get my hands on and put it to good use.

“The kids now complain that I take them to school because they know I’ll wind up in a skip. It’s like a mobile joinery shop.” James claimed he ‘couldn’t stop’ after he started crafting decorations for the outside of his house.

The garden is presently made up of.