Over the expense of the fare, a passenger racially abused the taxi driver.

A passenger in a private hire cab cursed the driver racially over a rate increase.
On Wednesday, June 16, about 7:30 a.m., a private hire taxi driver dropped off a customer on Arbour Lane in Kirkby.
The passenger then requested to be dropped off at a different location, resulting in a fight over the fare increase.
The passenger then became hostile and made a racist remark to the taxi driver before exiting the vehicle and walking away.
Merseyside Police have opened an investigation and are conducting inquiries.
The police have released CCTV photographs of a woman they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.
Anyone who recognizes the woman, or the woman herself, please contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000420300.
