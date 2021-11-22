Outside Tesco Express, a ‘homeless’ man was stabbed.

The man was attacked outside the Tesco Express on Coronation Road in Crosby, according to The Washington Newsday. He is homeless and frequently sits outside the store.

At around 8.30 p.m., police officers were dispatched to Tesco Express on Coronation Road in response to complaints of an attack.

He received treatment by paramedics at the site for significant injuries to his hands and wrists.

Officers then detained a 44-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

“We have arrested a 44-year-old male from Bootle after an incident in Crosby on Saturday 22 November,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“The individual was taken to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives and has since been released on bail,” says the statement.