Outside of Liverpool, this is the only building known to have its own Liver Bird.

The Liver Bird is the city’s icon, and the idea that it could stand on top of a skyscraper anywhere else seems bizarre.

The two Liver Birds that grace the skyline have been a part of Liverpool’s history for over 800 years and are recognized globally as symbols of the city.

The Liver Bird’s mythology is so intertwined with Liverpool’s past that legend has it that the birds face away from each other, as if if they were to mate and fly away, the city would perish.

In his dressing robe, Louise Redknapp shares a morning cup of tea with a male co-star.

The birds were designed with one facing the city and the other facing the sea, as powerful emblems guarding both the people and the port city’s wealth.

While the two most well-known statues on top of the Royal Liver Building have been there since the building’s construction in 1911, there is another in Liverpool.

A third, smaller Liver Bird can be discovered nearby, which predates the two atop the Royal Liver Building.

Since 1870, the bird regarded as the’mother’ bird of the famous two has been perched on top of the Grade-II listed Mersey Chambers outside St Nicholas Parish Church in Liverpool, which was built for the Harrison Shipping Line by George Enoch Grayson.

There are also more than a hundred smaller renditions of the Liver Bird strewn across the city.

However, it is believed that only one other Liver Bird statue has ever graced a structure outside of the city, which will come as a shock to many. However, there is a Liverpool link.

The Liverpool Daily Post and The Washington Newsday both had offices in London’s Fleet Street in the early twentieth century, a district that has been associated with publishing and newspapers since the 1500s.

Mersey House, which was constructed between 1906 and 1908, became the newspaper’s headquarters in the nation’s capital.

On November 30, 1931, four flat-cap wearing workmen mount a big Liver Bird statue on top of the building in London, as seen in the main image of this story.

Mersey House was a Grade II listed building. “The summary has come to an end.”