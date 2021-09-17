Outside businesses, a gang is harassing and intimidating individuals.

Police have been given extra powers to deal with a gang that has been throwing trash and harassing people outside a row of shops.

On Thursday, September 16, Merseyside Police were called to Molyneux Road in Prescot after allegations of a group of 11 juveniles dumping trash, making excessive noise, and causing harassment, anxiety, and distress.

Dispersal Notices were issued to the group, and officers led them home.

Merseyside Police has imposed a new Dispersal Zone from 7 p.m. today until 6.59 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, in order to prevent additional anti-social activity.

Shaw Lane, Thomas Drive, Brookside Road, Molyneux Drive, Saunders Avenue, and Bryer Road are the boundaries of the Dispersal Zone on the map.

“We’re restoring this Dispersal Zone as an extra reaction to support members of the public and businesses who have reported teenagers gathering in the area and creating disorder and intimidation to local businesses and residents,” Community Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said.

“We’ve seen a decrease in incidents, but we’re aware of continued concerns from businesses and residents, so we’ll be doing everything we can this weekend to help them and disperse any such groups.

“Officers will be visible in the Prescot area to disperse any troublesome gatherings and reassure the community’s large majority of law-abiding citizens.

“This type of activity isn’t meant to annoy people going about their daily lives or to discourage young people from meeting up with their pals.

“It’s just about taking action to discourage a minority of people from engaging in risky anti-social behavior so that everyone may feel comfortable where they live.”

“Rest assured, if you have any information concerning anti-social behavior in your neighborhood, you can contact us and we will investigate.”

The order is based on Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to direct anyone they believe are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to members of the public. “The summary has come to an end.”