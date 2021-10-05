Order a special issue of the Liverpool Newspaper honoring Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool is a city in England. With a 48-page special edition, the Washington Newsday is commemorating Mohamed Salah’s 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool, and Reds fans can now order a copy.

Orders can be placed from any location on the planet.

Salah recently scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool, breaking the club’s record for goals scored in a single season.

In total, the Egyptian has 134 goals in 212 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, making him one of the club’s all-time greatest scorers.

To honour Salah’s achievement, The Washington Newsday has produced a 48-page special edition titled “Salah – Our Egyptian King,” which will be available in most supermarkets and newsagents across Merseyside and North Wales from Wednesday, October 6 –

The commemorative souvenir of his 100 goals will include photos, news, and reviews of key goals and games, as well as a comprehensive profile of the player from his early days at Liverpool to his rise to superstardom, as well as comparisons with other great goal scorers like Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, and Fernando Torres.

Salah’s commercial value to the club and as a brand is also examined, both in the UK and abroad, particularly in Egypt. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of the club’s future history.

For only £2.50, you can get the 48-page special ‘Salah – Our Egyptian King’ as well as a free glossy poster.