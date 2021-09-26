Only a short drive from Liverpool is this hidden gem hideaway.

Vacationers have been hailing a “hidden gem” hideaway just a short drive from Liverpool.

Couples, friends, and families are invited to spend the night beneath the stairs in one of Ream Hills’ glamping domes in Weeton, Preston.

The domes, which cost between £495 and £1,345 per week and offer “wonderful views,” are located directly on the water’s edge and cost between £495 and £1,345 a week.

“These comfortable, contemporary, centrally heated Geodesic Domes sit on wooden platforms suspended above the lake, giving guests a fantastic perspective of the water and the verdant meadows and woodlands beyond,” according to a statement on coolstays.com.

“Guests will appreciate settling down on wide plush sofas to enjoy the magnificent views from under the comfort of the fabric ceiling, which is minimal and stylish yet fun and cosy. A delightful swing chair is also positioned among the ceiling’s lovely lighting constellations.

“There’s even a pull-down screen for visitors to enjoy a movie night in luxury together.”

The domes are self-catering, with separate, private facility structures just a few metres away that comprise a kitchen, eating area, bathroom, and shower.

“When the weather is pleasant and the sun shines late into the evening, each Dome has its own decked area where visitors may sit and enjoy the views of the lake and countryside beyond,” the statement continues.

“Younger children will enjoy exploring the family-friendly surroundings, which include a wooden play park, and will find lots to do.

“Watersports on the lake are available for older youngsters and adults to attempt. The neighboring Blackpool Water Park, which also has a ‘wipeout’ type Aqua Park, offers kayaking, paddle boarding, and wakeboarding as well as other activities.”

On TripAdvisor, one tourist gave Ream Hills’ glamping domes five stars, saying, “This weekend we stopped at their Geodomes with our children and we truly liked the experience.”

“The dome was cozy, warm, and modern, and they had banners and balloons waiting for us when we arrived because it was my son’s 12th birthday.

“They are a family-run business, and you can tell by how much attention to detail they pay to each guest and how they treat them as if they were the only one.”

“The summary comes to an end.”