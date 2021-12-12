Only 8 persons a day boarded a train at Merseyside’s ghost station.

People wait to get from one point to another at railway stations, which are frequently busy, lively, and packed.

However, not all of them are like such, such as Upton station in Merseyside.

In 2020-21, only 2,974 people travelled through the station, making it one of Merseyside’s and the country’s quietest.

Ainsley Harriott, according to the Gogglebox star, is attempting to’steal’ his fiancée.

The station is on the Borderlands Line, commonly known as the Bidston–Wrexham or Wrexham–Bidston line, and is located in Upton, close to Noctorum in Wirral.

Upton trains run every hour to Bidston, which connects locals to the Wirral Line, and Wrexham, making it one of the borough’s most irregular services.

The Office of Rail and Road has released new information detailing how much each station in Wirral and Merseyside was utilized between April 2020 and March 2021, which covers the most of the pandemic’s lockdown period in the UK.

In total, 2,974 individuals boarded or alighted at Upton last year, amounting to only 8 people per day, making it Merseyside’s quietest train station.

With only two services passing through the station, none of which connects it directly to either of its closest cities, Liverpool or Chester, it’s easy to see why people have overlooked it.

Many residents who have lived in the area for decades claim that they rarely utilize their local railway station because of its lack of connectivity with other areas.

“I’ve lived in the area since 1990 and have never utilized it,” Ian Hemsworth remarked. I’d take it if you could get a train from Liverpool to it.” “I’ve always nicknamed it Hogwarts Station!” Bridie May Whitby exclaimed. We only used it a few times as kids, but if there was a direct connection to Liverpool, we’d use it a lot more.” Dean Salmon, a seven-year resident of the region, stated he had only used the station once.

“I only used Upton station once when my car broke down and I needed to get to work in Wrexham,” he explained. If that’s the case. “The summary comes to an end.”