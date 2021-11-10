‘One or two transfers,’ Steven Gerrard delivered a message to Liverpool via an ex-teammate, according to an Aston Villa report.

Before becoming Liverpool manager, Steven Gerrard has been informed that he needs ‘one or two more moves.’

The Reds great is presently in command of Glasgow Rangers, but Sky Sports reports that he is ‘open’ to taking over at Aston Villa, one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Gerrard has been in charge of the Gers for three years and led them to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last season.

The 41-year-old retired as a player from Liverpool in 2015, but returned in 2017 to lead the club’s Under-18 team.

When Gerrard came to Rangers in 2018 after a year at Kirkby, he gained his first role in senior football management.

According to reports, Gerrard is ‘interested’ in taking over as manager of Villa, who are seeking for a replacement for sacked Dean Smith.

Former Liverpool full-back John Arne Riise believes Gerrard is not yet ready to lead the Reds, but thinks taking over at Villa Park would be “ideal” for him.

“I’ve heard the rumors, and if he does move from Glasgow, it’ll be a huge step ahead for him,” Riise told Talksport.

“It would be too large a jump [for him]to go from Glasgow to Liverpool,” he continued.

“I believe he wants to make one or two more moves before committing to Liverpool.”

“If he decides to move, Aston Villa is a terrific club, a huge club, and a perfect step for him.”