One of the best pubs in the UK is located in Merseyside.

Big 7 Travel, a global travel site, has revealed its annual list of the UK’s top 50 gastropubs, which includes one in Merseyside.

Gastropubs are a cross between a pub, a restaurant, and a bar that specializes in delivering high-quality food to tantalize the taste buds of everyone who visit.

The Big 7 list, now in its second year, is based on a combination of reader ideas, internet reviews, and the Big 7 editorial team. It includes everything from London boozers serving inventive small meals to Michelin-starred country inns.

The Pheasant in Hightown has landed at number 43 on the prestigious list. The gastropub bills itself as a “stylish pub for relaxing drinking and dining,” with “memorable” lunches, dinners, and drinks.

The Pheasant’s All-Day menu features classic pub fare like Freshly Battered Line-Caught Cod, Burgers, and Steak & Chips, as well as more adventurous dishes like King Prawn, Crab, and Chorizo Linguine. There are also Vegan, Children’s, and Sunday menus, as well as an extensive beverages menu with cocktails, a gin bar, and a large range of wines.

If you prefer takeout, The Pheasant has a Dine At Home menu where the gastropub will deliver delicious cuisine to your front door so you can enjoy them in the privacy of your own home.

The Pheasant is now taking reservations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Their holiday menus can be seen here.

To make a reservation, call 0151 929 2106 or go to the website. 20 Moss Ln, Hightown, Liverpool L38 3RA is the address of the Pheasant Inn.