One of Liverpool’s most enduring nicknames was coined by a commentator.

Gerald Sinstadt, a respected former football commentator who died at the age of 91, has received tributes.

In a career spanning more than four decades, the talented broadcaster covered a wide range of sports and was known to millions for his evocative analyses for both ITV and, most recently, the BBC.

In the 1970s and early 1980s, he was particularly well-known in the north west for his television work for ITV Granada, where he presented the popular Friday night preview series ‘Kick Off’ as well as his commentary.

For his legendary reporting of Liverpool’s famous 1977 European Cup quarter-final win against Saint Etienne, Sinstadt’s voice is seared into Liverpool history.

Due to the away goals rule, Liverpool needed two more goals to reach the semi-finals after losing the first leg 1-0 in France. Dominique Bathenay’s long-range shot early in the second half had cancelled out Kevin Keegan’s 2nd-minute opener.

Ray Kennedy equalized until the critical moment came six minutes from time, when youthful Scouse substitute David Fairclough ran through to score the winner and put the Reds back on track for their first European Cup title two months later in Rome.

The 20-year-old forward, dubbed the ‘Bionic Carrot’ by the Kop due to his shock of red hair, had already established a reputation for scoring crucial goals off the bench – most notably against Everton in the previous season’s Anfield derby – and Sinstadt’s flawless capture of the moment ensured Fairclough would be forever known by a new moniker.

“And now that Fairclough is on board, this may become interesting.. Fairclough!” “Supersub attacks once more!” On Twitter, Fairclough paid respect to Sinstadt, stating, “Sad to learn Gerald Sinstadt has gone away.”

“He remarked on some of my most memorable football moments.

“RIP.” Condolences and best wishes go out to his entire family and friends.

The following year, Sinstadt was one of the first commentators to call out the horrendous racist abuse that black players faced on the terraces during this period, famously remarking on the 'unsavory barracking' that West Brom's famous trio of Cyrille Regis, Laurie Cunningham, and Brendan Batson received at Old Trafford during their side's visit.