A month after being crushed by a massive fireplace in her family living room, a six-year-old girl is still partially drugged and “non-responsive.”

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore is recovering at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after suffering significant head injuries that included a fractured skull and brain hemorrhage.

After the tragedy on Friday, September 10, Elle Williams, of Colesborne Road in Norris Green, told The Washington Newsday that the family is taking their daughter’s situation “day by day.”

‘Beautiful and generous,’ says the narrator. On a night out, mum passes away unexpectedly. Elle expressed herself as follows: “They got her out of the coma after ten days, but she hasn’t fully recovered, and they have no idea when she will.

“She is unresponsive, and the damage is still being assessed.

“Obviously, it’s a disaster. It’s like a nightmare; there are no words to describe it until you’ve experienced it yourself.” After examples of children being wounded, including Alexa- Leigh’s, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital issued a warning to parents last week.

“We’ve observed a number of situations recently involving youngsters being gravely hurt by large objects falling over them,” the tweet continued.

We’re advising all parents and caregivers to keep a tight eye on their youngsters while they’re around big home objects and furniture.”

Kieran Blakemore, Elle and Alexa-father, Leigh’s recently spent time at Asda in Walton passing out brochures and posters warning parents about the hazards of uncontrolled fireplaces.

The couple, who were renting from a private landlord, claim they had requested maintenance in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

The fireplace is thought to have fallen due to disintegrating plaster, and Liverpool Council is investigating the incident.

Keiran, a handyman, told The Washington Newsday at the time of the accident: “I was nursing our five-week-old baby on the couch while her mother bathed.

“Alexa-

Leigh was going about her business as usual, running around and playing like a happy young girl. I was concentrated on nursing my kid, when out of the corner of my eye, I noticed her.

“All of a sudden, there was a crash, and this object had come crashing down.”

