One day a week, Duke Street Market will provide reduced food and drink.

For the rest of the summer, Duke Street Market is offering discounts on its meals – but only on specific days of the week.

Customers will receive 20% off all food and drink every Tuesday this summer at the renowned location, thanks to an early week eating promotion.

Guests have been flocking to the city center venue to cool off with a refreshing drink and a bite to eat due to the recent hot weather.

The Grapes provides an update on the modifications to Freedom Day and sends a message to Boris Johnson.

Despite the fact that rain is expected in the coming days, the family-friendly site remains a favourite choice for foodies.

Duke Street Market has a play area and a pram park, as well as being a dog-friendly location where people can gather with their entire family and friends.

The administration accomplished the fourth and last phase of its route out of lockdown on July 19, lifting limitations after more than a year of restrictions. The date became known as “Freedom Day” quite fast.

Although the “rule of six” is no longer in effect and wearing a face mask in a hospitality setting is no longer a legal necessity, certain establishments may nonetheless encourage guests to do so in order to protect workers and other customers.

“Duke Street Market is such a terrific place for getting together with friends or even simply grabbing a bite to eat for two,” said general manager Lee Bannon-Smith.

“Now that the constraints on hospitality have been lifted, we are looking forward to the market returning to its former vigour.

“Here at the market, we are a tight-knit community; all of the kitchens are independent enterprises, but we all support each other, which creates a terrific vibe.”

Every Tuesday, the offer is valid all day and includes a 20% discount on food and drink.