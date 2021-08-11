Once valued at £100 million, a Liverpool alliance can negotiate a low-cost move for a long-term “target.”

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, with the winger apparently ‘unlikely’ to sign a contract extension at Molineux.

The 25-year-current old’s deal in the Midlands expires in two seasons, and Liverpool has been linked with him for some time without making a serious move.

However, Jurgen Klopp has stated in the past that he is a big fan of the winger, who can be unstoppable when at his best, even if he needs to improve his consistency in terms of performance as well as goal and assist totals.

In 2019, Klopp noted of Traore, “He is a great, tremendous talent.”

“At the moment, I would say Traore is very much unplayable. He said, “I’ve stated that a couple of times and it’s still true.”

Man City is dealing with a transfer crisis that Liverpool has managed to avoid.

“He is no longer just a winger; he now keeps the ball, holds the ball, and assists on goals.”

Liverpool is on the lookout for a new forward option to replace Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

It’s unclear whether Traore would reflect that and be available at a low enough price to tempt Michael Edwards.

“It’s a fascinating one because we know from the Diogo Jota trade last year that Liverpool and Wolves have a strong relationship,” Paul Gorst remarked on a special podcast for Blood Red Club members.

“There were a lot of financial acrobatics around how the deal was structured, and it was one of the reasons Liverpool was able to get Jota.

“Ki-Jana Hoever also contributed to keeping that relationship on good terms, so Wolves are a team they can speak to if Liverpool decides to go.

“It sometimes goes unnoticed, but it’s an important aspect of transfer interactions.

“Look at the Liverpool squad: we spoke to Roma about Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker, we repaired contacts with Southampton to have the Virgil van Dijk trade resurrected, we spoke to the Red Bull group about Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate.

“It appears that Liverpool and Wolves do.”

