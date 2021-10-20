‘On to the next joke!’ – Andros Townsend discusses his Everton transfer and his decision to turn down a Champions League offer.

Andros Townsend has spoken out about turning out Champions League football to join Everton, despite the fact that he knew supporters were expecting someone else at the time.

After his contract at Crystal Palace expired, the winger completed his move to Goodison Park in the summer, becoming Rafa Benitez’s first signing for the club.

This is the 30-year-second old’s time working with the Blues boss, having previously worked together at Newcastle in 2016.

Townsend and Benitez developed a solid bond from that point forward, but the former England international has admitted that he thought his agent was kidding when he mentioned Everton’s interest earlier this summer.

Everton’s 24/7 feature on YouTube quoted the midfielder as saying: “I had a relegation release clause at Newcastle at the time [2016], and they were relegated.

“It wasn’t, however, ‘all right, I’m off, see you later.’ There were numerous phone conversations with the manager simply talking; he was attempting to get me to change my mind while I was expressing my concerns.

“I believe we had a bond there where he saw how much I wanted to stay and play under him, but I was forced to play in the Premier League in the end.

“Since then, we’ve kept in touch via text every now and again, but when he got the Everton job, my agency was telling me, ‘Rafa’s interested.’ ‘OK, Marlon, next joke,’ I thought.” He had the manager phone me to confirm that it was true. It was all about delaying the other proposals as long as possible from the moment I heard that.

“It got to the point where a club offered me a job and gave me 48 hours to accept or reject it. I chatted with the manager, who was skeptical, and then, on my birthday, my phone rang, and it was the manager, who said he had the green light.” When Townsend’s departure from Crystal Palace at the end of last season became certain, he received several offers.

The winger was even pondering a move to the Champions League before deciding to return to the Premier League and show himself once more.

“I was offered the opportunity to go.”

