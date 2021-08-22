On the sale is a ‘remarkable’ property just shy of £1 million with a complete bar.

In Merseyside, a house described as “absolutely outstanding” has come on the market for slightly under £1 million.

A wine cellar, a games room, and a complete bar are among the features of the six-bedroom detached property.

The home is advertised with Ball and Percival on Trafalgar Road in Birkdale for £995,000.

Nothing nearly compares to the interior of a Victorian mansion.

Large detached houses are common in the neighborhood, with several now on the market for more than £2,000,000.

Other six bedroom residences on Selworthy Road, less than half a mile away, are advertised for £2,200,000 and £2,799,000, according to recent Rightmove market research.

The average price of a detached property sold in Birkdale in the last 12 months was £520,802.

Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £231,080 last year, while flats sold for £175,889 on average.

Sold prices in the area are up 12% from the previous year and up 18% from the 2017 peak.

With three stories of windows and a massive modern double front entrance, the residence looks imposing from the exterior, hidden behind a gated driveway.

On the inside, however, it’s equally as stunning as the Rightmove display, with a reception hall with a galleried balustrade landing.

According to the description, the house’s core feature, the landing and hallway, is “beautifully designed” and provides views across two stories.

The open-concept kitchen, lounge, and dining room make up the majority of the bottom floor.

The wine cellar, which leads into the games room and bar, is described as one of the property’s most “outstanding features.”

Floor to ceiling windows, bi-folding doors, and velux windows allow lots of natural light into the kitchen.

A utility room with unified base and wall units, quartz work surfaces, and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer is accessible from the kitchen.

The master suite, which includes a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, is located on the first level.

A freestanding bath, double walk-in shower cubicle, his and hers mounted vanity hand wash basins, and toilet are all included in the bathroom.

The remaining two bedrooms on this floor share a Jack & Jill en-suite shower room, and the first floor is completed by a Jack & Jill en-suite shower room.