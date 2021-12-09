On the pavement, a moped thug was chasing a woman and her child.

While attempting to dodge authorities, a cocaine-addled moped driver drove over a pavement towards a woman and her child.

Officers attempted to halt Kevin King’s moped on Linacre Lane in Seaforth, and the woman had to dodge it, according to the court.

On Wednesday, King was let go from Liverpool Crown Court, but a judge warned him that his actions could have had disastrous repercussions.

Police began following the 31-year-old when they observed his moped speeding down a busy area of Linacre Lane soon after 7.30 p.m., according to the court.

King attempted to elude police after learning he was being tailed.

Towards a red light, officers in an unmarked car observed King looking back at a squad car that had been following him before speeding away as the lights turned green.

He ascended the pavement and attempted to drive his moped across it when the squad car pursued him to a residential section of Linacre Lane a short distance later.

A mother with a child had to avoid him at the time.

Prosecutor Peter Hussey, on the other hand, argued King’s escape was only temporary.

He stated, ” “As the marked police vehicle arrived, he climbed onto the pavement and attempted to drive along it.

“The vehicle’s motor stalled after only around 45 meters down the road.”

Following his arrest, a drug test revealed traces of cannabis and quantities of cocaine that were multiple times the legal limit.

Defending attorney Callum Ross said King had realized the danger of his actions and apologized to the passersby in the area for mounting the sidewalk.

He stated, ” “It was, in his own words, “foolish and reckless.”

“Thankfully, no one was hurt or property was damaged as a result of his actions, but he acknowledges that things could have turned out very differently.”

Mr Ross stated that King was under a lot of stress at the time, including a family bereavement, and that he considered he could be better controlled in the community rather than in prison.

The judge, Recorder Imran Shafi, QC, stated that King, who has no prior convictions, acted in a fully lawful manner.