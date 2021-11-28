On the Merseyside shore, a mysterious ‘castle-inspired’ structure appears.

Along the Merseyside coastline, a mystery “castle-inspired” structure has appeared.

The building, which can be seen from Kings Parade in New Brighton, Wirral, is still being built and has been dubbed a “millionaire’s home.”

Others have joked that it will be a “Bond villain lair,” a “nightclub,” a substitute for The Tav, and a “drive-thru KFC,” yet planning documents plainly specify that it will be a house.

When proposals were presented to Wirral Council in 2017, it could have been forgiven for appearing out of nowhere, nestled into the hillside of the red rocks.

The new structure was granted permission in early 2018, but it is only now that the project is taking shape.

In their original design and access statement, Andrew Smith Architects, who submitted the plans to Wirral Council, said: “The dilapidated former coach house outbuilding will be re-ordered/rebuilt to provide not only a vehicular passage down to the headland area from Wellington Road, but also a visual ‘gatehouse’ to serve the new dwelling.

“The new dwelling’s design solution is contemporary, with a castle-inspired footprint and look, nestled upon the rock with circular north and south tower constructions at the extremities.”

“This unique contemporary living house makes a bold and individual declaration of New Brighton’s rebirth and regeneration, following decades of past deterioration and neglect,” it reads, adding that the design was inspired by the adjacent Fort Perch Rock.

Following protests from local homeowners, the plans were granted with nine conditions, including providing the council with further precise information on windows and landscaping, as well as any bushes or trees to be removed at specific times.

Some people were concerned about the blockage to people’s views in a public Facebook group about the intriguing new development, but many appreciated the aesthetic of the new addition to Wellington Road.

“It’s a house,” Pam Butler said, “and it’ll be magnificent when it’s finished.”

“It’s going to look fantastic,” David Griffiths said.

While some people thought it was "horrible looking," Howard Bosworth said: "It hasn't been completed yet. It's probably best to wait until the end to make a decision."