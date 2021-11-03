On the M6, a driver sees a ‘black puma’ preparing to attack.

On the M6, a driver reportedly saw a creature that looked like a ‘black puma.’

On Saturday, October 23, Phil, who did not want to disclose his last name, said he was driving north on the M6 and exiting at the Lymm Interchange in Warrington, where the motorway meets the M56 and A50.

Phil believes he observed the thing in a field on the opposite side of the M6 from the service station and McDonald’s around 4 p.m. that day.

He thinks the ‘large cat’ was hunting livestock and ‘ready to pounce.’

Puma Watch North Wales, an organization established up to chronicle sightings and promote awareness of suspected large cats, was notified of the sighting by the driver.

He said to the group, “I exited the M6 Lymm junction and was traveling north at the time.

“In a field on my left, I observed a giant black cat lying on its stomach, as cats do when they’re about to pounce on anything.”

“I believe it was attracted to the sheep.” It had a black tail that was quite lengthy.

“”It’s definitely larger than a typical cat.”

The Washington Newsday reported this week that a woman in Wirral was left in “disbelief” after seeing an animal that resembled a “black panther.”

The woman was walking her dog on New Brighton promenade at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 when she came upon the animal.

She told her story to a Facebook community group in the hopes of locating other people who had seen the animal and knew what it was.

The woman described the creature as a “black panther-like beast” and said she had heard of similar sightings in the area.

“I didn’t have time to take a picture because I was in true shock and honestly a little bit terrified,” she explained.

Other people in the Bidston Hill and Irby districts of Wirral responded to her post by saying they had heard similar accounts.

The Washington Newsday reported in September that a man was walking his dog on Whitefield Common when he claimed to sight. “The summary has come to an end.”