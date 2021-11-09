On the Liverpool move, former Chelsea captain John Terry’shook hands.’

According to former assistant manager Phil Thompson, Chelsea icon John Terry came close to joining Liverpool in 2003.

Terry captained Chelsea for 19 years, winning five Premier League crowns, four FA Cups, three League Cups, and a Champions League and Europa League trophy.

The 40-year-old, who retired from his position as Aston Villa assistant manager earlier this year, is regarded as one of Chelsea’s finest ever players, but things could have gone quite differently.

Thompson, who worked as Gerard Houllier’s assistant from 1998 to 2004, claims that Liverpool had a verbal deal with Terry to join the club just five years into Terry’s Chelsea tenure.

“It was a shoot-out between Liverpool and Chelsea for the last Champions League place in the 2002/03 season,” he said to Paddy Power’s podcast From The Horse’s Mouth earlier this year.

“It was right before Roman Abramovich arrived.” We’d heard Chelsea was in financial trouble and wouldn’t be able to sign Frank Lampard or John Terry.

“After the game, Gerard Houllier told me that Terry was a bit of a player as Chelsea did a lap of honour. I agreed, but added that I didn’t believe they’d offered him a job.

“So Houllier went over to John Terry and shook his hand, saying, ‘How would you like to play for Liverpool?’ ‘I’d love to, Mr Houllier,’ John replied. We then dispatched one of our coaches into the players’ lounge to inquire about John’s agent’s phone number. ‘I’ll do more than that, here’s my personal phone number, ask him to call us,’ John added.

“And then Abramovich took over a few weeks later, and his first business was signing Terry and Lampard to enormous contracts – so we were that close to getting him.”

Chelsea’s fortunes were revolutionized when Abramovich bought the club in 2003, allowing them to keep players like Terry and Lampard while also recruiting some of Europe’s top players.

Terry established himself as one of the league's top defenders and helped Chelsea win the Premier League in 2004/05 and 2005/06.