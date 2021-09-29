On the last train home, children were left “sobbing” because they were crammed in like “sardines.”

Last weekend, children were left “sobbing” after people were “crammed” aboard the last train out of Blackpool.

Hundreds of people flocked to Blackpool North on Saturday, September 25, to drive home following the World Firework Championships, causing ‘disgust’ among families.

Following the incident, public transportation was expected to be busy, but after the last train service was halted, the station got “rammed.”

Priests allowed boys to consume marijuana and drink beer before abusing them.

Hundreds of passengers rushed to the station to catch the earlier train after the final train was cancelled, according to Lancs Live.

There was more confusion after several people boarded a train only to be told that it had been cancelled as well, and that they should re-board the train later.

“We arrived at the station, crowded with what I can only imagine was hundreds of people,” recalled Mark Scowcroft, who had traveled to Blackpool that evening.

“The platform doors were shut, few people were wearing masks, there was no ventilation, complaints of people overheating, and no one knew what was going on.

“We had to wait until 10.40 p.m. to be crammed through one door into Platform 4 and then onto the crowded train.

“People were cramming themselves inside the trains. We were all like this for ten minutes until they announced over the [speaker system]that this service had been canceled and that we should all exit the train.

“We all piled back into the station’s main concourse, only to discover that the employees had no idea what was going on.”

Many others decided it wasn’t worth the trouble at that time and began hailing taxis.

“Then, around 15 minutes later, a staff member yelled at the top of his lungs, ‘everyone back on the train!’” Mark continued.

“At that point, a stampede of people rushed to the platform’s single door. It was a shambles. Children were wailing, and parents with prams had to rely on the personnel to unlock the other doors.

“Eventually, we all re-boarded, squished like sardines once more.”

In response to a complaint, Northern Rail issued an apology in a statement. They apologized, saying, “I’m really sorry for the overcrowding you suffered.” “The summary comes to an end.”