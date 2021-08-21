On the Covid ward, a mother who lost her leg in an Aldi accident saved lives.

Nurses who deal with a mother who lost her leg in a horrific car accident where she selflessly tossed her infant to safety have praised her fortitude, bravery, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Ruby Flanagan, 24, of Wallasey, was seriously injured while shopping at Aldi in Bidston Moss on Monday.

She was carrying her five-month-old baby across a zebra crossing on her way to Aldi when she was crushed between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen in an accident.

Ruby, a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, threw her infant out of harm’s way when she saw what was about to happen.

After the crash, Ruby was rushed to Aintree Hospital, where her right leg was amputated and the other was placed in a stabilizing cage.

Ruby’s coworkers on Ward 14 at Arrowe Park spoke to The Washington Newsday today about her “golden heart” and the work she conducted while pregnant on a covid ward.

“Ruby has a golden heart, she gets along with everyone,” remarked a coworker who did not want to be identified.

“She’s a fantastic nurse who goes above and beyond for her patients.”

During the height of the pandemic, this included working on a covid ward while pregnant.

“From all the girls on the ward, we were all just just devastated and heartbroken for the three of them, and we were all just in shock,” the colleague said.

“She’s stunning on the inside and out, and we’re heartbroken for her.”

Nurses on the ward have been organizing a raffle to gather donations for Ruby’s GoFundMe, which has already raised over £60,000 in only three days, with more information to be posted on Facebook soon.

“Us females in the ward are trying to get some prizes together for a raffle for Ruby so we can raise a fair amount for her GoFundMe,” Ruby’s coworker stated.

“She’s so strong and amazing that all the girls on the ward think about her all the time, and we’re rooting for her.”

“She’s a force to be reckoned with.”