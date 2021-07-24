On Saturday and Sunday, drivers were instructed when they should leave for their vacation.

Motorists planning to go on staycations this weekend have been warned with an urgent caution.

As the misunderstanding surrounding Covid travel laws and quarantine continues, tens of thousands of families will be substituting international vacations for UK vacations this summer.

Because schools have ended for the summer around the country, this weekend is a great time for families to start unwinding.

Drivers must be aware of six new restrictions or face a £1,000 fine.

The RAC, on the other hand, has warned that roads would be extremely congested this weekend, with an expected 11.5 million journeys taken from Wednesday to Sunday.

After the rush of Friday night, drivers have been cautioned to expect severe delays on Saturday and Sunday as families try desperately to get away for a well-deserved break.

On Friday, an estimated 2.3 million leisure journeys were scheduled, with INRIX forecasting a 29 percent increase in delays compared to usual July travel times.

According to INRIX, sections of the M25, the A303 in Wiltshire, the M1 in the East Midlands, and the M4 west of Newport in South Wales will be some of the highways to watch for traffic bottlenecks.

And traffic jams could be a theme this summer, according to the RAC, which predicts that 2021 will be the busiest in years.

This is due to international travel restrictions, which have thwarted the plans of millions of people who would typically travel to the sun at this time of year.

“We seem to have all the elements of a perfect storm on the UK’s roads this summer – with millions of drivers having already planned their staycation trips, plus the very real prospect of huge numbers more booking last minute if their foreign travel plans are shattered due to Covid travel restrictions,” said RAC Breakdown spokesman Simon Williams.

“With the current heat wave, the stage is set for an exceptionally busy few weeks on the country’s roads, whether on major highways or smaller, back roads leading to popular tourist attractions along the coast or in the countryside.

“Planning ahead to avoid the busiest times has never been more important.”

