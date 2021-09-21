On maternity leave, Mum created a “luxury” business and now has thousands of followers.

A mother of two launched her own cleaning service and now has thousands of social media followers.

Tania Smith founded Le Petit Cleaning Co while on maternity leave in March 2020, just before the first coronavirus lockdown, and has since attracted a large number of clients with high-end houses.

The mother of two took advantage of the epidemic to rethink her business and concentrate on cleaning high-end residences.

George @ Asda buyers are stunned by the new season’s £22 coats, which are described as “beautiful.”

Tania Smith, from the Wirral, has been overworked since returning to work following the initial lockdown, and is now working solely on a waiting list.

Tania is passionate about sharing tips and tricks, as well as demonstrating how to make your home shine. She claims she “can’t rest” unless her surroundings are spotless.

“I’ve always preferred things to be nice and ordered – I can’t rest in an untidy or dirty environment,” Tania explained. I have a keen eye for detail; effective cleaning is made up of many minor details that are well handled, and attention to detail is crucial. Cleaning improves my mood and gives me a sense of accomplishment when I look back and realize my clients’ residences are spotless.”

Tania began her career as a beauty therapist, so starting her own cleaning firm was a major step for her.

Tania wanted to make a change after seeing Instagram star Mrs Hinch demonstrate how cleaning can be a glamorous and relaxing activity. She began showing her cleaning skills on Instagram.

Tania has been rated one of Three Best Rated’s Best Cleaning Service in Wirral after gaining over 10,000 followers.

Full cleaning, including all materials and equipment, housekeeping, thorough cleaning, ironing service, organizing, styling, crisp linens, and mattresses set to hotel standards are among her services.

“I have a passion for all things interior, and I am very fortunate to work in some of the most exclusive and beautiful residences on the Wirral, in Liverpool, and in Cheshire,” Tania said.

“Our clients own gorgeous, high-end homes, and I’m grateful that they trust me to do my finest work every time. My reviews speak for themselves, and I get excellent feedback on a daily basis, yet I.” “The summary comes to an end.”