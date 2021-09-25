On M62, a woman, 35, was killed after smashing into the center reserve.

A woman was killed in a crash on the M62 after her car collided with a BMW after hitting the centre reserve.

At around 11.35 p.m. Friday night, September 24, emergency personnel raced to the scene of the incident between junctions 7 and 8 of the motorway.

Paramedics attempted to save the Audi driver, a 35-year-old woman, but she died at the spot from her injuries.

Her relatives have been notified, and they are being assisted by expert officers.

For the majority of Saturday, the highway will be blocked between Junction 7 for Rainhill Stoops and Junction 8 for Warrington.

Drivers heading in that way are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following a major RTC on the M62 (Manchester bound) between junctions 7 and 8 last night,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (Friday, 24 September).

“At around 11.35 p.m., it was reported that an Audi car collided with the center reservation, followed by a collision with a BMW.

The scene was attended by Merseyside Police, the North West Motorway Patrol Group, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service.

“Paramedics treated the 35-year-old woman driver of the Audi at the scene, but she died as a result of her injuries.”

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

“An investigation is ongoing after a woman regrettably died following a collision on the M62 last night,” said Sgt Ian Laycock of the Roads Policing Unit.

“The driver’s relatives have been notified, and they are being assisted by Family Liaison Officers.

“We would like to hear from any drivers in the area who observed the collision or have dashcam footage of the incident. Any video or information could be crucial in determining what occurred.

“The M62 Manchester bound carriageway has been closed as a result of the incident to enable for investigations, and it is likely to remain closed for some time.”

