On Liverpool’s waterfront, a dispersal zone has been extended as police defend tactics.

This week, Merseyside Police defended its use of extraordinary powers that allowed police to ask people to leave Liverpool’s waterfront.

Following reports of anti-social behavior in the neighborhood, a dispersal zone was imposed from Monday through Thursday morning.

The decision, the military stated today, allowed for additional patrols to be stationed in the region, and that the temporary technique could only be employed against troublemakers.

The dispersal zone was supposed to stop at 1 a.m. on Thursday, but it was reinstated at 4 p.m. and will last until 2 a.m. on Friday.

This was in response to allegations of teen guys yanking members of the public off paddleboards and jumping into people’s boats, according to police.

The zone’s deployment allows police officers to ask people to leave a specific area and not return for up to 48 hours. It would be a criminal offense to do so.

The use of the policy has drawn criticism and raised fears that it is being used to keep young people away from one of the city’s key attractions.

As a result of the dispersal zone’s deployment, one city pub has pledged to ban Cllr Nick Small, explaining: “We have made this tough but very necessary choice owing to activities targeting young Liverpool citizens engaged in social behavior.”

“Nick looks like a good man, he’s been in here for a bev and was lovely, even tipped,” the bar explained in explaining its decision.

“But there’s something fundamentally wrong with this attempt to manage Mann Island’s ostensibly public environment, something particularly un-Liverpudlian about it.

“Our waterfront is practically world-famous, and everybody, resident or visitor, should take use of it. We don’t agree with draconian dispersal orders, but if it’s OK for him, it’s OK for us. Anyone else is welcome to come and enjoy our area as long as they are not someone who seeks to deprive others of their delight. It’s simply not acceptable.”

Merseyside Police stressed today that the injunction did not prohibit people from congregating around Liverpool’s historic city centre docks.

Liverpool's downtown area "Dispersal zones are not brought in to entirely empty an area of people," stated Inspector Charlotte Irlam.