On Liverpool Street, ‘dangerous’ scaffolding is a ‘accident waiting to happen.’

On a Liverpool street, concerns have been expressed over “hazardous” scaffolding, which one guy fears is “an accident waiting to happen.”

A metal rod projecting into the street from the front of a terrace house can be seen in photos of scaffolding on Patterdale Road in Wavertree.

One man, who has a family member who lives in the area, expressed concern that the pole, which is at “the height of a child’s head,” could “seriously hurt” a youngster.

“Do we have to wait until a child’s eye is removed, a child’s head is split open, or injury to an adult’s arm or chest before this is resolved?” he said.

This is a travesty!”

According to The Washington Newsday, no application had been made to the Liverpool City Council Highways Inspector, and no scaffolding permission had been given.

“A Highways Inspector will attend this afternoon, and barriers will be put to protect the public until we can identify the owner,” a council official told The Washington Newsday.

The scaffolding contractor, according to the council, is responsible for erecting scaffolding properly and securely.