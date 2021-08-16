On his way out of the restaurant, a man steals the tip jar from the staff.

A man walked out of Deli Volare on Lord Street in Southport without paying and snatched the tip jar from next to the till.

The incident happened about 7.30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, according to the popular deli, and they revealed CCTV footage of a guy who Merseyside Police believes may have “important” information.

“They grabbed roughly £100, which isn’t a lot, but it’s the principle, not the quantity of money,” Deli Volare owner Onofrio Maimone told The Washington Newsday. At the end of the day, you just have to take everything in stride and keep going.”

Merseyside Police is now appealing for information and enquiries are ongoing.

“It simply defies belief that someone could sink as low as stealing tips from a local business, who, like so many others in our community, has had a rough 18 months,” said Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher.

“We believe the person pictured in CCTV images may have important information, so please come forward if you recognize them, and we will take care of the rest.”

You can pass information via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000568249, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.