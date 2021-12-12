On his return to Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk reveals what Steven Gerrard ‘earned.’

Following Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk praised him and responded to a question about Aston Villa’s penalty appeal.

The Reds beat Villa 1-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty, which he earned after being pulled down by Tyrone Mings.

Liverpool’s win maintains them one point behind leaders Manchester City, who overcame Wolves earlier in the day, while Chelsea beat Leeds United as well.

In the first half, Liverpool had penalty requests turned down, with Andy Robertson being the victim of a couple of box challenges.

In the second half, Villa also thought they deserved a penalty, with Alisson Becker almost being caught out by Danny Ings after charging off his line.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, confesses that he wasn’t sure if a penalty would be awarded at the time, but that he believes the correct decision was taken.

“In his post-match interview with the BBC, Van Dijk is quoted as saying, “I remember the moment, but I have no idea if it will be a penalty.”

“They didn’t give a penalty since there are so many cameras.””

Van Dijk was also questioned about Gerrard’s greeting from Liverpool fans during and after the game.

At full-time, Kopites sung Gerrard’s anthem and greeted the Reds icon warmly on his return to Anfield.

“”Deserved,” Van Dijk agreed. “Throughout, he is Liverpool.”

“When you think of Liverpool, you automatically think of Stevie G.”

“He is and always will be a legend.” Here, he will always be welcomed.

“I don’t think he can deny that was emotional for him.”

“It was wonderful to see him again.””