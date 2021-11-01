On Halloween, a stolen Audi was among the vehicles recovered from the complex.

Last night, police seized several automobiles, including a stolen Audi.

On October 31, Merseyside Police executed a warrant at a location on St John’s Road in Bootle.

A stolen Audi Q7 was discovered on the grounds.

The Audi, which had been reported stolen in September, was discovered in an unlocked apartment.

The vehicle crime group is inspecting the rest of the unit’s cars and parts.

No arrests have been made, and investigations into the other car parts are underway.

The following was posted on the Sefton Police Facebook page: “Last night, Operation Pelican officers discovered a stolen Audi Q7 that had been missing since September.

“Officers discovered an insecure unit in the Bootle region, where they conducted investigations and discovered the outstanding stolen vehicle, as well as numerous other vehicles and vehicle parts.

“The search for the other car parts is still ongoing.

“The stolen vehicle will be retrieved and forensically examined. Once the unit’s inquiries are completed, an update will be sent.