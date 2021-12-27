On greenbelt land, there are plans for nearly 100 new dwellings.

On greenbelt land, plans have been submitted to build 109 dwellings.

Cassidy and Ashton, a planning and architectural firm, submitted the designs to St Helens Council.

The new properties’ proposed location is off Elton Head Road in St Helens.

Greenbelt land is a hot topic in St Helens right now, with the government recently approving the controversial Parkside Colliery plans.

The following is an excerpt from the Elton Head Road site’s planning application: “Although the application site is currently designated as Green Belt, it is believed that St Helens Council is at a sufficiently advanced stage of the Local Plan adoption process, with a comprehensive review of the Green Belt and the proposed release of land for residential development to meet future housing demand in both the short and long term, to justify consideration of the site at this time.

“The land off Elton Head Road, it is said, is capable of being developed in its own right and can be delivered immediately, offering the council greater confidence in its strategic housing policy goals and ensuring the soundness of the Local Plan.

“The indicative scheme before you clearly shows that the land can accommodate 109 units and that the proposed vehicle access to the property from Elton Head Road is of sufficient quality to ensure no impact on highway safety.”

