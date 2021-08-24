On East Lancashire Road, a man is killed after being hit by a car.

On a major Merseyside route, a man was killed after being hit by a car.

A man in his 30s was hit by a car on East Lancashire Road, and Merseyside Police said they are investigating.

At around 5.30 p.m. on Monday, August 23, emergency personnel responded to reports that a car had struck a pedestrian near Haydock Island.

After noticing two legs on the side of the road, a woman walking her dog became frightened.

Although the individual was rushed to the hospital, police have established that he has died.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and has been assisting police with their investigations.

“Merseyside Police are now investigating a tragic collision on East Lancashire Road, St Helens,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“We received a report of a car colliding with a pedestrian at Haydock Island at around 5.30 p.m. yesterday (Monday, August 23).”

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was carried to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he regrettably died.

“His family has been notified, and specially trained officers are assisting them.”

“An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Haydock, and we are anxious to speak to anyone with information,” said Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty.

“Please contact us if you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage from the Haydock Island area, as it may assist our investigations.”

Officers are now seeking for information, and anyone with information is asked to contact Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000587770.