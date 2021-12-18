On Christmas Day, the BBC predicts snowy showers in Liverpool.

Temperatures are expected to drop to two degrees in Liverpool on Christmas Day, bringing the possibility of precipitation.

BBC weather forecasters are predicting wintry showers with sleet and a light breeze for the city this Christmas.

With the coming of Storm Arwen and Storm Barra, Merseyside has had a spell of unpredictable weather in recent weeks.

In the run-up to Christmas, the wet and windy weather will be replaced by cooler temperatures.

It “will begin to feel chillier through the week,” according to the BBC prediction for Monday to Wednesday, with sunny periods expected.

The weather forecast for Liverpool on Saturday, December 25 calls for sleet and a light breeze.

Sleet is expected to begin around 6 a.m. on Christmas morning, lessening about 9 a.m. and being replaced by light rain.

As temperatures drop to two degrees in the evening, the sleet is expected to resume around 6 p.m.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the prediction for the Christmas season,” said Met Office Expert Meteorologist Dan Rudman.

“While there is a chance of wintry weather in many locations, other scenarios remain possible, such as warmer air moving through the UK, bringing rain across the board, with any potential snow limited to higher territory and the far north.”

“Over the following days, we’ll keep a watch on developments and provide updates as the level of certainty rises.”