On Boxing Day, two teenagers went missing, prompting police to conduct “extensive inquiries.”

On Boxing Day, two teenagers from different districts of Merseyside went missing from their homes.

Lydia Murtagh Ryan, 14, was last seen on Westbank Road in Birkenhead at around 2.15 p.m. on Sunday, and police are conducting “extensive investigations” to locate her.

The 14-year-old is described as having shoulder-length straight brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, and has a slender body.

Mum, 21, handed her newborn baby to her, but ‘all she saw was blood’ after that.

Lydia was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, a light blue open neck sweater, light blue denim flared jeans, and light blue Balenciaga trainers when she was last seen.

The adolescent is known to frequent the Birkenhead Bus Station and the town center.

Cameron O’Neill, 15, went missing on Christmas Day (December 26) and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Willowdale Road in Walton.

Extensive searches are also underway to locate him, according to police.

The 15-year-old is white, is 6 feet tall, has a medium frame, and her brown hair is shoulder length.

Cameron was last seen wearing blue trousers, a light thin blue coat, and grey or black sneakers.

He’s been known to go fishing in Stanley Park or drive down Walton County Road.

If anyone sees the two youngsters, please contact Merseyside Police using the following link: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.