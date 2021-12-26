On Boxing Day, a guy drowns after being rescued from a lake in a park.

A guy has died after his body was discovered this morning in a Liverpool park’s lake.

Following reports of a body in the water, emergency personnel were dispatched to Walton Hall Park.

He was recovered and CPR was administered, however he was eventually pronounced dead at the site.

To an undercover ‘client,’ the manager of a caravan site promises that there would be no council tax.

At 8.58 a.m., police patrols and an air ambulance were despatched to Walton Hall Park’s lake.

“Emergency services were contacted just before 9am following reports that the corpse of a gentleman had been located in the lake,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“The male was evacuated from the site and CPR was started, however he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Investigations are continuing to identify the man and contact his family.”

The air ambulance has been sent from the scene.