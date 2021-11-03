On Bonfire Night, if you light fireworks at the incorrect time, you might face a £5,000 punishment.

This week is Bonfire Night, and many people are looking forward to celebrating with fireworks on November 5.

However, unless you want to go into jail, there are several things you need bear in mind if you want to have your own personal fireworks display, according to Mirror Online.

“You can be fined an unlimited sum and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally,” according to the Gov.uk website.

“You might also face a £90 on-the-spot fine,” they said.

You should check with your local council to see what the local restrictions are in your region, however some councils advise that improper use can result in a £5,000 fine.

In England and Wales, it is illegal to let off fireworks between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., except on Bonfire Night, when you can stay up until midnight.

New Year’s Eve, Diwali, and Chinese New Year have distinct limits, since you can watch fireworks till 1 a.m. on these days.

According to the Fireworks Regulations of 2004, there are other laws governing when stores can legally sell fireworks.

Between October 15 and November 10 and December 26 to December 31, you can purchase them from registered sellers for personal use.

Three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year, it is also permitted to purchase fireworks.

If you want to have any private fireworks displays, you should always notify your neighbors, as they can cause discomfort for pets and vulnerable individuals.

It’s also a good idea to check your rental agreement to see if there are any sections that prohibit you from having fireworks in the house if you’re renting. Even if your lease doesn’t include fireworks, it’s always a good idea to double-check with your landlord.