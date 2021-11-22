On An Audience with Adele, Emma Thompson steals the show.

Last night, Adele held a one-off ITV program called An Audience with Adele, which left fans in awe as she demonstrated her incredible voice.

Fans were, however, distracted while watching as national treasure Emma Thompson, who was in the specially-selected crowd, danced like no one was watching, blew them away.

Viewers were enthralled by her dance routines and unbridled passion for the program, and they took to Twitter to express their support for the Nanny McPhee actor.

Adele’s ITV special will have her performing new songs from the past 30 years.

As one user put it: “Emma Thompson is the future I want to live in, and being free like her would be fantastic. Although I am not a huge Adele fan, I would have loved to dance with her.” “I’ve always felt quite similar to Emma Thompson, but never more than when the camera cut away during An Audience With Adele to her totally LOSING IT to Rolling In The Deep,” Adam added. “I’m calling Emma Thompson at Adele for the rest of the week,” Claire stated. “Emma Thompson is the highlight of this Adele concert,” Fran said. Adele performed songs from her latest album “30” in front of a star-studded audience at the concert.

It was a one-off concert given at the London Palladium for a select audience of friends, family, admirers, her own heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen and sportswomen, and others.