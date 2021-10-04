On a ‘out of control’ street, a man urinates in the garden.

During a weekend of commotion and disruptive behavior in sections of Liverpool, a man who was discovered urinating in a front yard was chased away.

A man casually strolls into the front lawn of a residence in Langdale Road in Wavertree’s The Dales neighbourhood and begins to urinate into a water feature, as captured on a doorbell camera.

When the resident of the house notices what is happening, he runs out of his house and chases the man down the street.

Residents are at a loss for what to do as student parties, messes, and cars pollute their neighborhoods.

The incident occurred at 12:50 a.m., and police are looking for the man, who is described as being in his early twenties, with short hair and a puffer jacket.

This was just one of several instances of antisocial behavior that occurred in the same street throughout the weekend.

Three cars were reported damaged by a guy dragging a woman along Langdale Road in a shopping trolley at 3 a.m. on Saturday (October 2).

During the altercation, one vehicle’s wing mirror was snapped off, and two automobiles were scratched, according to reports.

Officers arrived on the scene but were unable to find the culprits.

The resident who chased the urinating man away caught this occurrence on the same doorbell camera.

That neighbor, who requested anonymity, told The Washington Newsday that antisocial behavior in the region, which has a significant student population, has gotten out of hand.

“We’ve had enough; what’s going on here is out of control,” he remarked.

“I want to be clear that this is not a reflection of all students in the area; some of them are fantastic, and some have even assisted in spotlighting what happened this weekend by posting it in their social media groups.

“However, this weekend has demonstrated that the people who live in these regions require assistance, and we are not receiving it.”

“I have the doorbell camera set up and I could see a number of them coming down the street, they seemed,” he added, referring to the incident in his front garden.

“The summary comes to an end.”