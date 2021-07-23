On a green south Liverpool street, ‘e-scooter thugs’ tear up automobiles.

After thugs went on the rampage, a trail of smashed-up cars was left in an upscale suburb in south Liverpool.

Neighbors shared photos of the damage on social media, which was centered near the police dog training academy in Greenhill Road, Allerton.

Three attackers on e-scooters appear to have inflicted the damage, according to CCTV footage obtained by The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve seen three automobiles on Greenhill thus far,” one resident whose car was damaged remarked. It happened around 12 a.m. last night, and two to three more are on the way.

“Three lads on scooters,” says the narrator.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman confirmed they got a complaint at 11.20 a.m. today (Friday) stating a car’s windscreen had been damaged on Greenhill Road in Allerton between 11.30 p.m. yesterday night and 8.30 a.m. today.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and reference log 435 from July 23.

