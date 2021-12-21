On a Christmas night out, a jealous thug dragged his girlfriend through the streets.

On a Christmas night out in Liverpool, a “jealous” professional rugby player dragged his fiancée through the streets.

Daniel Igbin­edion, a rugby league player, hauled his girlfriend out of a party after calling her a “s**g” for getting dressed up, according to The Washington Newsday.

The rugby player, who is 6ft 2 and weighs 16 stone, met the woman at a gym where he worked in West Yorkshire.

But, according to Bradford Crown Court, he was “possessive and jealous” from the start of the two-year relationship.

Between May 2018 and March 2020, Igbinedion, 26, of Hallywell Crescent, Beckton, London, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behavior as well as three different assault counts against the woman.

Igbinedion had accused the woman of being disrespectful to him, and it was evident that he felt “slightly different” from everyone else, according to Judge Andrew Hatton.

The woman was “under Igbinedion’s spell,” according to Judge Hatton, and the relationship lasted despite her witnessing a truly nasty aspect of him.

Igbinedion referred to her as a witch after she dressed up for a Christmas party in Liverpool “s**g”, and she wore a coat over her attire for the remainder of the night.

“Others tried to encourage her to take off her coat, but she refused since she was under your influence,” the judge stated.”

Igbinedion hauled her out of a pub the same night and dragged her through the streets by her arm until a concerned doorman intervened.

Igbinedion spent the night in a police cell as a result of the event, but he was not charged and the connection was resumed.

Igbinedion attacked her again at his home in Bingley after a night out in Leeds, where he “held her prisoner” and choked her with both hands around her neck.

Before threatening her with a knife, he tore off her SmartWatch, preventing her from dialing 999.

She was unable to breathe and worried he would murder her, and she recounted how she now has flashbacks, anxiety, and restless nights in a victim impact statement.

“He tried to murder me,” his victim testified in court. He made an attempt to strangle me. “Daniel drew a knife and pointed it at me.” Igbinedion had been diagnosed with mental illness, according to the court. “The summary has come to an end.”