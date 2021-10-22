On a birthday night out, a father of two was killed in a vicious one-punch attack.

In a one-punch attack, a 26-year-old man was convicted guilty of killing a father of two.

Samuel Thorpe assaulted Adam Lovatt, 45, in Crewe town centre when he was out celebrating his birthday.

After being punched in the face, the father slammed his head on the floor and died as a result of his injuries.

Scrambler yobs with balaclavas ride about with a stolen chicken from a young boy.

Following a trial, Thorpe was convicted guilty of manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court today, according to Cheshire Live.

The event occurred outside the Bridge Inn on Shropshire Street in Crewe in the early hours of Friday, May 25, 2018.

Mr Lovatt and his wife spent the evening in the village’s Lord Combermere pub, celebrating his birthday.

While his wife went home, he opted to continue his evening at the Shroppie Fly on Audlem Wharf.

While Mr Lovatt was at the pub, another patron attempted to assault him because he was offended by his presence.

Other drinkers stepped in to stop the onslaught.

Mr Lovatt then walked out of the tavern and returned towards Shropshire Street.

Thorpe and his co-defendant Nicholas Hill also exited the tavern after he left and set out to meet up with Mr Lovatt.

Thorpe caught up with him near the Bridge Inn, while Hill tried to cut Mr Lovatt off by going around the back of the building.

Outside the Bridge Inn, Thorpe confronted Mr Lovatt and punched him in the face. He hit his head on the ground and suffered two skull fractures as well as a massive bleed on the brain. Later that day, he passed away.

Hill approached Thorpe after the assault, who was attempting to revive Mr Lovatt, who was visibly unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head. Hill was then instructed by Thorpe to return to the pub, which he did.

Thorpe bolted and returned to the Shroppie Fly as a passing driver approached to inquire about Mr Lovatt’s well-being. A number of individuals who had been drinking at the pub came out and tried to help the victim after the motorist called an ambulance.

In the meantime, Thorpe and Hill drove away to avoid police notice. “The summary has come to an end.”