Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Jurgen Klopp’s comparison of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has been chastised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Manchester United’s spending prowess in the summer transfer window.

Despite forecasts that several elite clubs would be limited in the market due to massive financial losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, United have spent over £100 million on the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also spent heavily in the transfer market, but Liverpool has kept its spending to a minimum.

When asked if he was shocked by how Liverpool’s championship rivals were able to fund such pricey agreements ahead of their Premier League opener against Norwich City, Klopp said: “I don’t know how they achieved it.”

“We have our own method of doing things. We have always been able to spend the money we make. We paid before we generated money with Konate this year because, to be frank, we cannot take any risks in this situation after last season.”

Solskjaer has responded to Klopp’s criticisms, claiming that United is within their rights to justify such behavior based on commercial revenue earned by the club.

The Norwegian emphasized, “We are a well-run club.”

“We definitely have a lot of supporters and fantastic sponsorship deals,” he says.

“As a manager, you want more and more money to spend – but I’ve had to say ‘no’ a few times,” Solskjaer added.

“It is up to other clubs to manage their clubs the way they see fit. At various clubs, there are various models. I’ve even started purchasing electric vehicles!

“That’s all I have to say on the subject.”

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate was Liverpool’s only summer signing, and he has yet to make his competitive first-team debut for the club.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, the Reds’ centre-back duo, shined in the Reds’ Premier League openers against Norwich and Burnley, keeping clean sheets in both games.