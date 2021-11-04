Officers from Merseyside Police looked into ‘derogatory’ comments and images.

Two Merseyside Police officers are facing disciplinary action over “derogatory” comments and photographs, according to reports.

Accusations have been leveled against a special constable, alleging that he emailed “offensive and inaccurate” material to a member of the public.

Separately, a PC is suspected of violating professional standards by taking derogatory photographs, attempting to purchase drugs, and neglecting to alert superiors about his “associations.”

Merseyside Police has disclosed information on two separate investigations that will be heard by misconduct panels in the coming weeks.

Both involve charges of “derogatory” content, according to the police department.

Special Constable Whalley is accused of breaking norms relating to respect, honesty, and integrity.

“The officer will face claims that he sent insulting, inflammatory, and inaccurate comments to a member of the public and urged someone else to take responsibility for those messages,” according to the disciplinary hearing notification for the volunteer officer, whose collar number is 2490.

His case will be heard over the course of two days.

PC Connolly, who has the number 2133 on his collar, will then face a separate misconduct case that will last four days.

He is accused of gross wrongdoing in his work life, including breaches of confidentiality requirements.

“The officer will face claims that he took and retained derogatory photos taken in the course of his duties, attempted to buy restricted narcotics, and undermined public faith in the police service,” according to the notification of his misconduct case.

“He will also be accused of bringing the police service into disgrace by failing to notify the force or follow policy regarding his associations.”

Officers who are found to have broken the rules to the point of gross misconduct may be fired from their positions.

The sessions are accessible to the public, but no further details about each case have been released.

Details on how to attend can be found here.