Oakley Cannonier, Liverpool’s new addition, can’t stop scoring.

Liverpool’s under-18s restored their winning ways with a win over Sunderland, thanks to Oakley Cannonier’s goal.

On Saturday afternoon, Cannonier scored his 12th goal of the season to lead the young Reds to a 3-0 U18 Premier League North victory at the Academy.

Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s came back from consecutive league defeats to Derby County and Leeds United to climb up to third place in the table. Melkamu Frauendorf scored for the second time in a week, while Harvey Blair also scored.

The Reds took the lead on 31 minutes thanks to a well-worked goal from Blair, who sprinted on to a Luke Chambers ball down the left before sending in a low cross that Frauendorf assisted for Cannonier to smash home from close range.

As Sunderland sought a reaction, Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies made several excellent saves from Ben Middlemas and Oliver Bainbridge, before a vibrant second half saw chances at both ends.

The Reds, on the other hand, secured the victory with two goals in the final ten minutes, with Bobby Clark, a summer acquisition from Newcastle United, playing a key role in both.

Frauendorf curled home with his right foot from just inside the penalty box after Clark drove into space in the Sunderland half.

After four minutes, Clark broke down the left flank and drew back for Chambers to hit a ferocious shot that Sunderland goalkeeper Harrison Bond could only deflect into the path of the energetic Blair, who tucked home a superb first-time finish.

After the international break, the Liverpool U18s will play Aston Villa in the U18 Premier League Cup on Saturday, October 16.

Stephenson, Frauendorf, Clark; Pilling, Cannonier, Blair; Davidson, Bajcetic, Miles, Chambers; Davidson, Bajcetic, Miles, Chambers; Davidson, Bajcetic, Miles, Chambers; Davidson, Bajcetic, Miles, Chambers; Lucky, Hewitson, Danns, Gyimah, and Laffey are the substitutes.