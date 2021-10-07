Nyle Corrigan’s murder investigation has resulted in the arrests of two women and one guy.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the slaying of a teen who was shot in the back.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, was slain at Stockbridge Village’s Boode Croft on November 12 of last year. At roughly 6.30 p.m., he died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

Since his death, a murder investigation has been ongoing, with a number of lines of inquiry being pursued, according to authorities.

In the past, four people were arrested in connection with his killing, but no one was ever charged.

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday by detectives probing the 19-year-murder. old’s

A 35-year-old Huyton man was detained yesterday on suspicion of murder conspiracy and perverting the course of justice.

A 31-year-old Huyton woman has also been charged with Perverting the Course of Justice and Assisting an Offender.

Detectives questioned them throughout the day, and they have since been released on conditional bail.

After a search warrant was executed in the Huyton area, a 55-year-old Huyton lady was arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply after a large quantity of illegal substances was discovered.

She has since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The murder inquiry is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty, who said: “Although it has been nearly a year since Nyle was fatally shot, our investigations into what happened that night are still ongoing.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry with tenacity in order to bring those guilty to justice.

“We’ve made a number of arrests and are continuing to investigate a number of leads.”

“I would still encourage anyone who has not yet contacted us to do so.”

“Information and CCTV or dashcam footage provided by the general public, taxi and private hire drivers could be vital, and I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to contact us immediately.”

“Firearms have no place in Merseyside, and anyone who stores or uses them to instill fear, injury, or worse is just not welcome.”

“I would strongly advise everyone.””

