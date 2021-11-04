‘Not always,’ says Lionel Messi, claiming the Champions League for Liverpool.

While conceding that ‘not always the best team wins,’ Lionel Messi has selected Liverpool as one of the contenders to win the Champions League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been considered major favourites to win Europe’s elite championship since his summer departure to Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed.

PSG has reached the Champions League final and semi-final in each of the last two seasons, and with an offensive combination of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar at their disposal, they will be confident of eventually winning the cup.

Messi acknowledged that, while the French team is one of the’main candidates’ to win the competition, clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have an advantage due to the length of time spent working together as a group.

When asked about the possibility of winning the Champions League, the Argentine star told beIN Sports, “I think it is my biggest objective, and the club’s.”

“They [PSG] have been chasing the Champions League title and have come close. We are one of the leading contenders, but we are far from the only one.

“Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other teams, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea, have been working together for years and have signed good players.

“There are a lot of clubs that have a chance to win the Champions League,” Messi remarked.

“It’s a tough competition, and the best team doesn’t always win. To win, you’ll need a lot of things, and anything is conceivable.” Liverpool qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield yesterday evening, with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane assuring Jurgen Klopp’s side’s progression.

The only other three teams to confirm their place in the last 16 are Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Juventus.