Norman Gard, a much-loved Liverpool player liaison officer, will be honored.

Norman Gard, a much-loved former Liverpool player liaison officer, will be honored at a memorial service next month.

Before departing the club in 2009, Mr Gard, a lifelong Evertonian, played a significant role behind the scenes at Anfield for nearly 15 years, providing invaluable support for players and their off-field needs.

He died last month at the age of 83, leading a slew of Anfield legends to pay tribute, including Jamie Carragher, Phil Thompson, and Jerzy Dudek.

The outpouring of love for his father had been amazing, according to his son Jonathan, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve received literally hundreds of texts and calls from everywhere, from the Bolivian jungle to a former Ghanian young player, but also from the local lads, which meant a lot because they relied on him a lot less because they had their own local support networks,” he said.

“I can’t begin to express how content he was with his job. He saw them all as ‘his lads,’ and this kept him youthful.” “The players truly loved and idolised him because he did so much for them,” said Phil Thompson, a former Liverpool European Cup winning captain and Gerard Houllier’s assistant manager who had a strong relationship with Mr Gard.

“Not only between the players, but also between their spouses, children, and families, there was a very close tie.”

“Norman was unknown to most Liverpool supporters, but his value to the club, as well as the players and their well-being, was enormous.

“He was a big, mostly unappreciated component of our success, but those of us at the club from when he arrived in the mid-90s until his departure during Rafa’s tenure were never in any question about the contribution he made to our progress; it was extremely vital.”

On Thursday, November 4th, at 3 p.m., a memorial service for Norman Gard will be held at Liverpool Cricket Club in Aigburth.