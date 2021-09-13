NOMO’s vegan chocolate lollies and buttons are ideal for satisfying a chocolate craving quickly.

For a long time, NOMO has been regarded as one of the best vegan chocolate brands.

Their most recent products, chocolate buttons in two flavors and cute chocolate lollies, prove this for vegan chocolate enthusiasts.

I’m a huge fan of the caramel bars (which are the greatest Cadbury’s dupe I’ve ever had), so I was overjoyed to learn that additional goods were on the way.

The kids’ lollipops are all in the famous “creamy choc” flavor and come in attractive packaging.

They’re the ideal bite-size treat for toddlers and adults looking to fulfill a sugar desire.

I may or may not have eaten three in a row (moreish is an understatement), but I believe these are ideal for allergy-prone children.

There’s another product that’s ideal for people with a similar appetite to mine.

The NOMO buttons are a great way to get a small dose of chocolate.

I’m love with the thin buttons because they have two of their classic flavors (creamy choc and salted caramel).

Although the packets are large enough to share and come back to later, there’s no shame in devouring a complete packet in one sitting.

As I watched the latest Cinderella film, I chose to combine a bag of salted caramel buttons with a bowl of sweet microwave popcorn, and it was the best decision I could have made.

They melt quickly, coating all of the popcorn and splattering all over my hands.

The salt cuts through some of the sweetness, which I think adds to the overall experience and makes it a good option for folks who are easily overwhelmed by sugary flavors.

Now is the time to get your hands on the gorgeous lollipops by purchasing them directly from NOMO here.

If you’re looking for the Caramel and Sea Salt buttons, visit your local Sainsbury’s or order them online.

Waitrose will have the Creamy Choc variant later this month.